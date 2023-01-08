Bhopal: BMC to levy cess at 15% on dues

Bhopal Municipal Corporation office |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) will levy cess at the rate of 15pc cess on dues after March 31, 2023. Therefore, BMC has begun e-auction for recovery of property tax.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued notice of e-auction of 377 defaulters on Sunday. So far, BMC administration has issued notice for e-auction of 6,200 defaulters. BMC administration continued its e-auction process for recovery of property tax.

BMC commissioner KVS Choudhary has instructed officials to inform people that after March 31, they will have to pay 15pc cess on dues.

However, BMC commissioner clarified that up to January 31, cess will be 3pc, while it will be 6pc from February 1 to February 28 and 9pc from March 1 to March 31 if dues are over Rs 20k. On Sunday, BMC has issued notice in 10 wards of five zones. Notices to 96 defaulters in ward no. 9 and ward no. 19 of zone-5; 28 defaulters in ward no. 31 in zone-7; 80 defaulters of 43 ward and 59 ward of zone-12; 129 properties of ward no. 52, 54, 55 of zone-13; 44 defaulters in ward no. 75 and 76 in zone-17.

Allotment of two shops has been cancelled on Sunday on non-payment of lease rent. Allotment of shops has been cancelled in AB Market, Itwara and Royal Market (GPO). In Royal Market, defaulter had Rs 27,648 and in AB Market, defaulter had Rs 54,811 lease rent to pay.

Read Also Bhopal: Two booked for committing fraud of Rs 18 Lakh