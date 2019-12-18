Bhopal: BMC to adopt smart restroom monitoring system

BHOPAL: After its failure to keep its toilets clean, Rs 4 lakh for will now be spent in a month for taking feedback on cleanliness inside toilets.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) will adopt a new system based on suggestion of Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Limited (BSCDCL)

The smart restroom monitoring system is developed by youths who were awarded by the urban administration department (UADD) on December 1.

Principal secretary Sanjay Dubey declared that their idea would be adopted by BMC.

BSCDCL officer Nitin Dave said the idea was selected in hackathon and was part of BSCDCL’s incubation initiative.

Feedback machines installed by BMC inside toilets in 2017 are now lying useless due to various snags and fail to provide feedback.

In first phase the new system will be installed in 100 toilets to monitor air quality, hygiene and sanitation through a real time feedback from a control room at BSCDCL office.

On an average, BMC will spend Rs 3000 a month per machine for implementing system.

Defunct machines, low response: BMC had installed feedback machines at across 175 toilets in the city. But these machines have a feedback ratio of one person per hour. In a few toilets, these machines are lying useless and or defunct.

QR code on defunct machines: BMC additional commissioner Rajesh Singh Rathod says that we have started putting QR code on the defunct machines so that users can still scan the code and give us their valuable feedback.