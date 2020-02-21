Bhopal: BMC taxes likely to go up by at least 10-30 %

BHOPAL: Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) will raise the taxes within a few months. The tenure of the BMC council came to an end on Tuesday and now the officials are mulling hiking taxes.

This move however has agitated public representatives who are anxious that they have to face the public in the elections. The proposal has been under consideration but due to pressure from public representatives, it did not materialise.

The hike likely to affect water tax, property tax and taxes pertaining to sanitation.

The proposal is being formed under the departments and is likely to be tabled before the administrator, the divisional commissioner of Bhopal Kalpana Shrivastava.

At least 10 per cent and up to 30 per cent hike is proposed in the taxes.

After this proposal, the BMC officials will also raise the taxes on other services.

The water tax will rise from Rs 180 to around Rs 200, as fixed user charges in Bhopal while the property tax and other taxes will rise by over 10 per cent to up to 30 per cent in the state capital very soon.

Official Speak

Additional commissioner in the BMC Kamal Solanki said that the proposal is being formed by the departments concerned. The water and sanitation taxes are to rise soon, he added.

Ex-mayor Alok Sharma said rise in the tax will harm Congress and in the next elections the residents will vote against them.

Ex-leader of opposition in the BMC Mohammad Sageer also claimed that the Congress will suffer loss if the tax hike is allowed. He said that if the BMC is willing to raise its income, then it should focus on tax collection instead of troubling the tax payers by hiking taxes.

Categories

BMC collects taxes under different categories including water, sanitation, lease rent user charges, shops rent, hoarding charges, entertainment tax, parking, building permission, tahbajaari, building permission and others.