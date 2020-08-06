Bhopal: BMC staff complains of harassment by officials for not getting bribe, girls

BHOPAL: An employee of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has filed a complaint with the police alleging that his seniors are harassing him to get girls for them. The complainant has also reported the matter to BMC commissioner.

Karan Sahu, posted at ward number 27, alleged that his ward incharge and zonal officer are harassing him for getting bribe and girls for them.

In his complaint to the BMC and police, Sahu said he was being pressured to bring them ill-gotten money and they would often ask him to bring girls for sex.

He said his ward officer Balkrishna Karode picked up an argument with him on Wednesday and threatened to mark him absent for three days.