Bhopal: BMC staff complains of harassment by officials for not getting bribe, girls

BHOPAL: An employee of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has filed a complaint with the police alleging that his seniors are harassing him to get girls for them. The complainant has also reported the matter to BMC commissioner.
Karan Sahu, posted at ward number 27, alleged that his ward incharge and zonal officer are harassing him for getting bribe and girls for them.
In his complaint to the BMC and police, Sahu said he was being pressured to bring them ill-gotten money and they would often ask him to bring girls for sex.
He said his ward officer Balkrishna Karode picked up an argument with him on Wednesday and threatened to mark him absent for three days.
He said the zonal officer Sriram Patel was also with him and they said Sahu is of no benefit to them and he should be sacked.
Sahu claimed that they later marked him absent on the day.
On contacting zonal officer Patel, he said he did not know Sahu. He claimed Sahu is attached to the water works department and Patel never met him.
SHO Kamla Nagar Vijay Sisodia said the complaint has been taken and a probe has been initiated.
BMC commissioner VS Chowdhary Kolsani said a complaint has been received and he has directed the additional commissioner concerned to look into the matter.
