Bhopal: BMC runs awareness drive on fire safety

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): To ensure fire safety measures in multi-storied buildings, public institutions and to make businessmen and residents aware of fire safety and prevention, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) is running an awareness drive in the city, according to an official information on Sunday.

The awareness drives are being run on the instructions of BMC commissioner KVS Choudary. As instructed by the commissioner, action is being taken by the municipal corporation to install fire safety equipment in residential and commercial establishments by continuously checking safety equipment for prevention of fire, as per the official statement issued by BMC.

BMC's fire squad provided information on fire safety equipment and methods of protection of life and property to all commercial owners, employees and users in this drive, official statement further stated.

The squad also made citizens aware of keeping fire extinguishers in their premises and the staff trained them about the wise use of equipment as well as to take precautionary measures to avoid fire, stop smoke and douse the fire.

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 11:33 PM IST