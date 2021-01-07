Bhopal: BMC projects stuck due to absence of representatives

Bhopal: The projects once proposed in Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) are stuck and delayed due to the absence of public representatives in the council.

The BMC council had been dissolved in February 2020 and, since then, the civic body is being governed by an administrator, the divisional commissioner of Bhopal. The dates for the civic elections are yet to be announced. Till then, most of the projects of the council are bound to suffer.

Bharat Mata Temple

Once proposed, the Bharat Mata Temple at Manuabhan ki Tekri is nowhere close to even 20 per cent of its construction. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had granted land to the BMC for the purpose.

This is only one of the projects; other facilities are also stuck in the files. Boulevard Street, electric crematorium, nullahs in the new and old areas of Bhopal, roads, parks, streetlights and water pipeline laying projects are incomplete.