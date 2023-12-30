Bhopal: BMC Officials To Meet Chief Secy Over BRTS Scrapping Plan Today | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The move to do away with the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) is proving a bone of contention as so far it has not been decided which agency would remove the corridor as it is not entirely situated on the road under the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) jurisdiction.

Most of the portion of the BRTS corridor passes through the Public Works Department roads and National Highway. To have a discussion on several issues, the BMC officials will meet Chief Secretary Veera Rana on Saturday. A detailed presentation would be given about more than one plan chalked out to scrap the BRTS corridor.

The discussion will also take place about the possible expenditure on removing the BRTS corridor. The plans shed light on how the bus stops and railing of the BRTS corridor would be removed and how the traffic would be streamlined.

Currently, traffic flows on the roads situated on either side of the BRTS corridor. A senior BMC officer told Free Press that which agency shall be fixed to scrap the BRTS corridor will be discussed in Saturday’s meeting. As far as preparations related to the scrapping of the BRTS Corridor is concerned then options would be suggested to the government and best one would be picked up by the Chief Secretary.

BMC Commissioner Frank Noble would give a powerpoint presentation before the Chief Secretary. The total length of BRTS corridor is 24 kms and it was constructed by spending a whopping sum of around Rs 360 crore. From the starting onwards, the elected representatives were against the project. Now, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s government has decided to do away with the BRTS corridor by branding it impractical.