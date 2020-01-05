Bhopal: BMC may increase taxes to deal with cash crunch

BHOPAL: The taxes in Bhopal may increase this year, as the civic body is reeling under crunch.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) is short of funds for its developmental projects and is planning to put the burden on the public, said a source.

It was, however, yet to be decided by what quantum the rise in the tax will be levied on the residents, the source added.

A proposal in this regard may be placed before mayor-in-council (MIC) and then tabled before the council for implementation.

The contractors working for the BMC are raising their voices against the officials concerned for not releasing their dues. Several development projects are now stalled.

Though, any official order is not issued but the proposal is formed and will be tabled anytime soon.

Taxes levied by BMC include property tax, water and sanitation tax, building permission tax among others.

But, due to the shortage of funds with the civic body the officials are planning to levy extra tax on the residents.

‘We have planned to alter tax slab this year’

BMC commissioner Vijay Dutta says we have planned to alter the tax slab this year. He did not explain the quantum of rise in the taxes by the civic body.