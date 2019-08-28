Bhopal: BMC in dock over rise in number of vendors at Kamla Park

BHOPAL: Increasing encroachment by vendors at Kamla Park has put the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) in dock.

As per the BMC officials, who look the entire affairs, vendors enjoy political patronage so they are helpless. At times they are removed from Kamla Park due to VIP movement. But next day, they again start their business.

Lake side road of the Kamla Park, has been fully encroached by the vendors of Bhel-puri, “Pani-puri” (Golgapa). In summer, they run sugar cane juice outlets on road side with chairs. Now in rainy season, with full furnish canopy, they have installed and running business at lake side.

Mobile vendors keep on moving so they are permitted to some extent but some vendors runs their business permanently.

Zone officer Anil Sharma said, “We are helpless. We have removed several times as there is always happens VIP movement but soon, the vendors again come and start their business.

Even coconut vendors run business in front of police chowki. Even we do not get police support for removing their stalls. They enjoy patronage of local politicians so we officials look helpless.”

‘Will take strict action against encroachers‘

BMC commissioner B Vijay dutta said, “BMC team is not helpless. We are working in entire city. I will take strict action against encroachers whatever they enjoy political patronage at Kamla Park. Our team will remove it. Vendors are not allowed to run business from VIP movement area of Kamla Park.”