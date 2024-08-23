 Bhopal: BMC ‘Hawk’ Teams Accused Of Ignoring Stray Cattle Menace Amid Persistent Road Hazards
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: BMC ‘Hawk’ Teams Accused Of Ignoring Stray Cattle Menace Amid Persistent Road Hazards

Bhopal: BMC ‘Hawk’ Teams Accused Of Ignoring Stray Cattle Menace Amid Persistent Road Hazards

Civic body drive fails to yield fruitful results, cattle menace continues to pose threat to motorists

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 23, 2024, 01:08 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite the Bhopal Municipal Corporation's (BMC) massive drive against stray cattle, the menace persists as they continue to rule the roost on city roads. After the state government directed the civic bodies to ensure roads are cattle-free, the BMC constituted ‘Hawk’ teams to round up stray cattle roaming on the streets. Despite the presence of the ‘Hawk’ teams, stray cattle can still be seen roaming and squatting on city roads, posing a threat to motorists.

Residents have alleged that the Hawk teams are not taking any action against dairy operators. They claim that the Hawk teams are in cahoots with the dairy farm operators, because of which the drive against the stray cattle is not yielding any positive results. They also accused the BMC teams of rounding up animals only on selective roads where there is VIP movement.

Read Also
Bhopal Power Cut Plan August 23: Power To Remain Disrupted In Patel Nagar, Raisen Road & More; Check...
article-image

Sunil Upadhyay, Sriram colony, Hoshangabad Road  

“It is simply eyewash on part of BMC administration as its teams are rounding up animals from selective roads only. BMC teams strike deals with dairy owners and do not take any action against them for cattle on roads. This is the reason, stray animal problem does not resolve.”

FPJ Shorts
Bombay HC Orders Maharashtra Govt To Develop Urgent Rehabilitation Scheme For Encroachers In Sanjay Gandhi National Park
Bombay HC Orders Maharashtra Govt To Develop Urgent Rehabilitation Scheme For Encroachers In Sanjay Gandhi National Park
Predatory Behavior: Social Media Posts Reveal Years Of Harassment Faced By Mumbai’s Mithibai And NMIMS University Students
Predatory Behavior: Social Media Posts Reveal Years Of Harassment Faced By Mumbai’s Mithibai And NMIMS University Students
Thane: Social Worker Amol Kendre Ends Hunger Strike After Central Railway Promises Halts For 15 More Fast Trains At Diva Station
Thane: Social Worker Amol Kendre Ends Hunger Strike After Central Railway Promises Halts For 15 More Fast Trains At Diva Station
Mumbai: Doctors Save 26-Year-Old Pregnant Woman From Rare Heart Failure After Premature Delivery At 28 Weeks
Mumbai: Doctors Save 26-Year-Old Pregnant Woman From Rare Heart Failure After Premature Delivery At 28 Weeks

Rakesh Singh, Nehru Nagar resident  

“Despite BMC’ Hawk drive, stray animals can be seen on roads posing problems to motorists. It is a good initiative but BMC authorities need to ensure that the drive is strictly implemented on the ground. But this doesn’t seem to be happening now.”  

  Danish, Karond

“BMC teams should continuously carry out effective drives against stray animals and initiate strict action against diary owners who release their animals on roads. But BMC teams are hopeless and such drives are not yielding any fruitful results.”

Priyanath Pathak, Devsthali (Dana Pani), said,

“Stray animal menace continues to pose threat to motorists specially during evening and night hours. It's difficult to drive with cattle squatting on roads. The BMC drive is not working on ground.”   

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

HC Seeks Health Report Of Chhatarpur Elephant In Mathura Rehabilitation Centre

HC Seeks Health Report Of Chhatarpur Elephant In Mathura Rehabilitation Centre

Bhopal: BMC ‘Hawk’ Teams Accused Of Ignoring Stray Cattle Menace Amid Persistent Road Hazards

Bhopal: BMC ‘Hawk’ Teams Accused Of Ignoring Stray Cattle Menace Amid Persistent Road Hazards

SC-ST Reservation’s ‘Creamy Layer’ Sub-Categorisation: Ahirwar Community Submits Memorandum To...

SC-ST Reservation’s ‘Creamy Layer’ Sub-Categorisation: Ahirwar Community Submits Memorandum To...

MP: Water-Level Of Pagara Dam Increases After Ten Years Of Waiting In Morena

MP: Water-Level Of Pagara Dam Increases After Ten Years Of Waiting In Morena

EOW To Open Three New Offices In Narmadapuram, Shahdol & Chambal Divisions Amid Staff Crunch

EOW To Open Three New Offices In Narmadapuram, Shahdol & Chambal Divisions Amid Staff Crunch