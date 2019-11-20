Bhopal: BMC gave Rs 8cr PMAY marketing tender to Shweta

BHOPAL: Instances of obliging Shweta Swapnil Jain, an accused in honey trap scandal, through government departments have come to the fore.

Shweta was given the work of branding and marketing worth Rs 8 crore by Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) a week before the exposure of Honey Trap scandal.

Sanidhya Society and Swapnil Education Society had issued letter of acceptance on September 12 while Shweta was arrested on September 18.

A video CD of Shweta with ex-minister Laxmikant Sharma has surfaced just two days ago.

BMC, despite its weak financial condition, assigned the NGO of Shweta the work of branding and marketing of selling of houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

According to BMC officials, the NGO was given the assignment of marketing and branding MIG, LIG and non-slum EWS houses built under (PMAY).

The guidelines of PMAY does not mentions about the Municipal Corporation getting the work of branding in selling houses done through any agency.

The NGO of Shweta was given the work of branding despite the fact that its firm is an educational society.

Sources in BMC said that the works assigned to the NGO, following Honey Trap scandal, will be investigated. It will be investigated as to what was the need of assigning the work of branding to any NGO when the BMC already has its own resources.

Leader of Opposition, BMC, Mohammad Sagir said the matter should be thoroughly investigated. According to Sagir, it must be investigated as to what was the need of branding. He said he would write to the state government demanding probe in the matter.

It came to the fore in the Honey Trap scandal that its members got people trapped and got assignments for their NGOs. The instance of BMC assigning branding work to Shweta’s NGO is a testimony to it.

Finance minister Tarun Bhanot, after the exposure of the scandal, has sought information from all the departments regarding the works assigned to the NGOs.

Laxmikant’s video makes BJP, RSS worry: The video of ex-minister Laxmikant Sharma with Shweta Swapnil Jain has become a cause of worry in the BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Sharma is heard in the video making comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS senior leader Suresh Soni, former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Uma Bharati. Sharma has used abusive language for RSS leaders, who he had close relations. RSS leaders are seeking information in this matter with the BJP leaders.