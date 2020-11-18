Bhopal: BMC fails to meet cleanliness challenges, its rank may dip

The five lakh tonne of waste and garbage collected at Adampur Chhawni landfill site, is one the areas where Bhopal will fare poorly in the all India cleanliness survey of 2021.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) had inked a deal with National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), for clearance of the waste and garbage but the company is yet to check the feasibility and the work will start after 10 months. By the time, the survey will be over.

Besides, there are several other issues that will impact city’s ranking. The prime issues are public feedback, non-segregated waste due to lack of awareness among residents. The BMC has failed to raise public awareness in absence of corporators.

There are several other challenges. The BMC has installed separate bins on the garbage collection vehicles. These bins are to be used to collect hazardous and sanitary waste. But they are not used as the residents either give mixed waste or they dump wet and dry waste inside the waste collection vehicles.

As there is no awareness about hazardous waste and sanitary waste segregation, the campaign is yielding no results. These are some of factors that Bhopal may lag behind other cities in the pan India cleanliness survey. BMC had inked a deal Essel Infra for disposal of waste three years back but the firm left midway due to monetary issues.