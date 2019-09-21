Bhopal: BMC decision on Sanchi parlours at next meet

BHOPAL: The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) will form a committee to examine the benefits of Sanchi parlours on its land.

In the meeting of mayor-in-council (MIC) at Shyamla Hills on Friday, the proposal for examining the usefulness of Sanchi parlours was taken up along with 30 other proposals.

The proposal on Sanchi parlours was not finalized and it was decided that the matter should be taken up in the next meeting.

The Sanchi parlours were recently in controversy for sale of other than milk products. Mayor Alok Sharma said there is a need to examine the role of Sanchi parlours and we will form a proposal in the next meeting.

Sharma said that many of these parlours have been found to selling grocery items and even non-vegetarian products. “We will have to examine the role of these parlours and then decide whether the land occupied by these parlours are being misused,” Sharma said