Bhopal: BMC Crackdown On Use Of Coal-Based Tandoors

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday slapped a spot fine on Samosha restaurant in Shankaracharya Nagar in ward No. 36 under zone 9 for using earthen tandoor bhatti, which requires coal and wood as fuel.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had banned the use of tandoors operated on coals and wood in 2019. For the last couple of days, the civic body has been taking action against use of tandoor operated with coals and wood as they cause pollution.

Earlier, a fine of Rs 2,000 was imposed on hotel Rajhansh and Mughal Darbar on the same ground, while the case against Zam-Zam was produced in court.

Besides that, action was also taken against Ba Dasture Restaurant, Darbar restaurant, Dadaji Daba and Singari restaurant. Action is being taken against the use of tandoor bhatti on the ground that they cause air pollution. Hotel operators have been told to use electric or LPG ovens instead.

