Bhopal: BMC contractors stage half-naked protest

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The contractors working for Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) staged a half-naked protest in front of the civic body headquarters demanding payment against the construction works they have done.

They accused the BMC officials of deliberately not making payments against the construction works for two years.

A total of 20 contractors gathered in front of the BMC headquarters here at Mata Mandir and raised slogans against the officials. They were carrying placards with slogans against BMC officials.

“As we are not being paid, it has become difficult for us to manage our families and also to make payment to labourers,” said one of the contractors.

Additional commissioner of BMC (Finance) assured the contractors that their payment would be made very soon.

The contractors said they would stage a protest in front of the urban administration department’s office on October 30, if their bills were not cleared.

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 06:11 PM IST