Bhopal: BMC commissioner visits city parks, unhappy with condition

BHOPAL: The parks in Bhopal are ruining due to non-maintenance and apathy of local administration.
Broken shades, grasses and filth are now welcoming the people who started visiting these places after the lockdown.
Major parks in Bhopal are owned by Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Capital Project Administration (CPA). BMC commissioner KVS Chowdhary on Saturday visited some of the parks in Bhopal and expressed dissatisfaction on the state of the parks. The BMC is responsible for water supply and cleanliness in these parks.
With the arrival of monsoon most of the parks have turned into breeding ground for mosquitoes as there are potholes inside the parks.
The BMC owned parks are covered with filth and even the entry gates are broken at many places.
Some of the parks are resting place for stray animals. Most of the saplings planted earlier have dried up in the summer heat.
Jawahar Park near the 5 number stop has a pond besides it and its banks filled with filth.
In most of the parks the grasses have grown up and there are chances of vectore borne diseases outbreak.
Chowdhary ordered renovation of the parks and said that new plants of different species be grown.
Pawan Singh, additional commissioner in the BMC said that the parks that are in poor condition will be repaired. He said the commissioner has visited several parks on Saturday and we have decided to take up maintenance work soon.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)