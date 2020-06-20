Bhopal: BMC commissioner visits city parks, unhappy with condition

BHOPAL: The parks in Bhopal are ruining due to non-maintenance and apathy of local administration.

Broken shades, grasses and filth are now welcoming the people who started visiting these places after the lockdown.

Major parks in Bhopal are owned by Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Capital Project Administration (CPA). BMC commissioner KVS Chowdhary on Saturday visited some of the parks in Bhopal and expressed dissatisfaction on the state of the parks. The BMC is responsible for water supply and cleanliness in these parks.

With the arrival of monsoon most of the parks have turned into breeding ground for mosquitoes as there are potholes inside the parks.