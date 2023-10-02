Bhopal: BMC Challenges NGT’S Adampur Landfill Fine In SC

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has challenged National Green Tribunal’s order of fine of Rs 1.5 crore imposed on it for fire at Adampur landfill in Supreme Court. Hearing is on October 3.

A sum of Rs 1.5 crore was imposed at rate of Rs 10 lakh per month for 15 months from December 22, 2021 to the date when Adampur landfill site caught fire in February this year. NGT had slapped fine on the basis of a report of a committee, which included members from Central Pollution Control Board, Health Department, Bhopal Municipal Corporation and MANIT, Bhopal.

According to NGT order, waste dumped at Adampur Chhavni situated on the outskirts of Bhopal had caught fire on February 24, 2023. The matter was taken up by Tribunal on March 2, 2023, on the basis of a petition filed by environmentalist Dr SC Pandey and the notices were issued to the respondents to file the reply with direction to take remedial actions as well as legal/punitive actions against the violators.

Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board submitted that the Environmental Compensation at the rate of Rs 10 lakh for 15 months has been calculated and notices were issued to the violators for depositing in accordance with law.

Environmentalist Dr SC Pandey, said, “BMC has challenged NGT order in Supreme Court and hearing is on October 3. On December 22, 2021, government had issued notice for site examination. We had visited the landfill and found the shortcomings but no improvement was made and so compensation was calculated from December 22, 2021 to the date on which the fire erupted at Adampur landfill site.”