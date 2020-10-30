Bhopal: BMC cancels licences of 15 engineers, architects; blacklists their firms

BHOPAL: Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has cancelled the licences of 15 engineers and architects, for failure to furnish information on building permissions issued by their firms. BMC commissioner VS Chowdhary Kolsani has directed for the cancelation of the licences of the firms and also their blacklisting.

The architects and engineers were authorised to issue building permission for an area up to 300 metre. Also they were directed to submit the concerning documents within 30 days of the permission being issued. However, the 15 firms of engineers and architects failed to comply with the norms. They failed to inform the BMC about the status of the building permissions issued by their firms.

Taking a serious note of the lapses, BMC commissioner ordered an inquiry and based on the report the licences of the firms were cancelled. The engineers and architects whose licence have been cancelled include Ajeet lalwani, Rupesh Kirar, Ankita Shrivastav, Anupam Soni, Aradhana Moile, Jayas Jemlakhan, Avaneesh Saxena, Manish Gupta, Neeraj Pandey, Roji Arora, S Rajan Wariar and others. These firms will be blacklisted by the BMC.