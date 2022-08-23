Bhopal: BMC building permission cell in the dock over flooding in residential colony

Residents of the Indus Empire in Shahpura-Kolar area had a horrific time battling waterlogging on Monday following heavy rain in Bhopal | FP

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The flooding in Indus Empire in the Shahpura-Kolar area has put the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) building permission cell in a dock. District administration has blamed the nexus between BMC administration and Builders as the map of the colony was passed without making site visit

Residents of the Indus Empire in Shahpura-Kolar area had a horrific time battling waterlogging. Two days of incessant rains had left the entire complex flooded. Houses were waterlogged making it difficult for the residents to move out. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team used inflatable boats to evacuate 25 stranded families from the campus.

Boats were deployed to evacuate 25 families stranded in flooded Indus Empire on MOnday | DEVENDRA.DUBE

Collector Avinash Lawania visited the area on Monday night and ordered demolition of the boundary wall between two covered residential colonies to drain out rainwater. SDM Kshitiz Sharma said, we have demolished the boundary wall to drain out the rainwater.Residents said that they have been facing waterlogging in their colony for the last two years. The builder of the Indus Empire (Shahpura-Kolar) had sold the plots after leveling the nullah behind the colony. And now this has become a major cause of waterlogging in the covered campus.

SDM Sharma blamed the building permission cell authorities for not physically examining the site before passing the map. “It is the responsibility of BMC building permission to verify the map physically. A builder submits a revenue map for approval and it is the duty of the authorities concerned to verify it by spot visit to ensure that no structure like nullah, forest land etc are coming on the plot.”

Rain water had entered into houses damaging the household goods | FP

SDM said, “Normalcy limping back in flood-affected areas. However, sluice gates of dams have not been closed. They are still open to release water.”

Earlier, similar many posh colonies including Ruchi Landscape, Golden City in Jatkhedi areas had faced brunt of waterlogging due to lack of proper drainage. A hostel constructed covering the nullaha had caused waterlogging in the residential areas.