 Bhopal: Bloc Accounts Manager Caught Taking ₹13,500 Bribe
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 26, 2023, 02:04 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Lokayukta police in Jabalpur on Monday caught block accounts manager posted in Bijadandi community health centre in Mandla district for taking bribe of Rs 13,500.

SP Sanjay Sahu said complainant Ramesh Vishwakarma had complained that Sharad Jharia was demanding bribe of Rs 15,000 to release the amount of Rs 34,000. A five-member trap team led by inspector Kamal Singh Uike was formed. As soon as the amount was handed to the accountant, the team caught him red-handed on Monday.

