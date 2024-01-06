 Bhopal: Blindfolded & Earphones On, Lawyer Found Hanging At Rented Room
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Blindfolded & Earphones On, Lawyer Found Hanging At Rented Room

Bhopal: Blindfolded & Earphones On, Lawyer Found Hanging At Rented Room

Anshul Bansod (28), was living as a tenant in Vikas Kunj Colony of Bhopal for the last 5 years. After doing LLB from Bhopal, he started practicing in Bhopal District Court.

Kajal KumariUpdated: Saturday, January 06, 2024, 04:33 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal Suicide: Lawyer Found Hanging At His Room In Bhopal | IANS

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A lawyer was found hanging on Friday night at his residence in Bhopal. Strangely, the dead body was found blindfolded, and earphones were plugged into the ears. However, the reason behind suicide has not yet been discovered, the police said.

According to the police, the deceased was a resident of Varasivani (Balaghat). Anshul Bansod (28), was living as a tenant in Vikas Kunj Colony of Bhopal for the last 5 years. After doing LLB from Bhopal, he started practicing in Bhopal District Court. His father is posted as SDO in PWD in Varasivani (Balaghat).

Read Also
MP Corona Update: 2 More Tested Covid Positive In Indore, 5 New Cases In Bhopal
article-image

On Friday, the police found the dead body and informed the deceased's family. Liquor bottles and disposables were also found in the room. A suicide note has not been found. Due to this, the reason for committing suicide is yet unknown. The body was handed over to the family after a postmortem on Saturday.

According to sub-inspector SN Sahu, Anshul was not picking up his mother's call until late Friday night. When no response was received after repeated calls, the mother informed Anshul's friends. When friends reached the room, the gate was locked from inside. Later, they informed the police. Police broke the gate and recovered the body.

Read Also
MP: 7th Battalion Soldier Shoots Himself With AK-47 In Jabalpur, Critical
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Shocker: 26 Girls,1 Boy Missing From Illegally Run Hostel In Bhopal; Children Were Forced To...

MP Shocker: 26 Girls,1 Boy Missing From Illegally Run Hostel In Bhopal; Children Were Forced To...

MP Ex-CM Shivraj Urges Govt Action After 26 Girls Go Missing From Illegally Run Children's Home In...

MP Ex-CM Shivraj Urges Govt Action After 26 Girls Go Missing From Illegally Run Children's Home In...

Bhopal: Blindfolded & Earphones On, Lawyer Found Hanging At Rented Room

Bhopal: Blindfolded & Earphones On, Lawyer Found Hanging At Rented Room

MP Weather Turns Fatal As Gwalior Youth Falls To Death During Jog On Cold Morning; Low Visibility...

MP Weather Turns Fatal As Gwalior Youth Falls To Death During Jog On Cold Morning; Low Visibility...

MP Weather Updates: Extreme Cold, Rain & Fog To Continue Till Jan 11 Due To Active Western...

MP Weather Updates: Extreme Cold, Rain & Fog To Continue Till Jan 11 Due To Active Western...