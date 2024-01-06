Bhopal: Blindfolded & Earphones On, Lawyer Found Hanging At Rented Room

Bhopal Suicide: Lawyer Found Hanging At His Room In Bhopal | IANS

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A lawyer was found hanging on Friday night at his residence in Bhopal. Strangely, the dead body was found blindfolded, and earphones were plugged into the ears. However, the reason behind suicide has not yet been discovered, the police said.

According to the police, the deceased was a resident of Varasivani (Balaghat). Anshul Bansod (28), was living as a tenant in Vikas Kunj Colony of Bhopal for the last 5 years. After doing LLB from Bhopal, he started practicing in Bhopal District Court. His father is posted as SDO in PWD in Varasivani (Balaghat).

On Friday, the police found the dead body and informed the deceased's family. Liquor bottles and disposables were also found in the room. A suicide note has not been found. Due to this, the reason for committing suicide is yet unknown. The body was handed over to the family after a postmortem on Saturday.

According to sub-inspector SN Sahu, Anshul was not picking up his mother's call until late Friday night. When no response was received after repeated calls, the mother informed Anshul's friends. When friends reached the room, the gate was locked from inside. Later, they informed the police. Police broke the gate and recovered the body.