Bhopal: 'Black fungal infection' unit starts full-fledged operations at Hamidia

BHOPAL: The ëblack fungal infectioní unit constituted at Hamidia Hospital has started full-fledged operations with the setting up of a separate ward. A team of doctors from four departmentsóENT, Ophthalmology, Neurology and Medicineóhas also been constituted.

Earlier, patients were moving from pillar to post for treatment of this new scourge and it is now a big relief for black fungus-infected patients that the treatment facility has begun full-fledged operations.

On Thursday, a Rajgarh-based patient, Kamlesh Kumar, infected with black fungus, died as treatment was denied to him at Hamidia Hospital. His relative said that the patient had come from outside the state capital and had been taken to Hamidia Hospital where he was denied treatment. Ultimately, the patient died. He had developed black fungal infection.