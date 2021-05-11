Bhopal: 'Black fungal disease' on the rise at an alarming rate

BHOPAL: Black fungal disease is naso-orbital-cerebral mucormycosis, which is caused due to the unhygienic condition of an immune-compromised Covid patient. This disease is on the rise at an alarming rate in Madhya Pradesh. Each day, nearly 20 cases are coming to the notice of doctors in the state capital for surgery as surgical removal of the infected part is the only way out at a later stage.

This rareóbut seriousódisease occurs mainly in fragile patients, notably diabetics or those undergoing an immunosuppressant treatment.

Stuffy and bleeding nose

Patients suffering from the fungal infection typically have symptoms of stuffy and bleeding nose; swelling of, and pain in, the eyes; drooping of the eyelids; and blurredóand, finally, loss ofóvision. There could be black patches of skin around the nose, ENT Dr SP Dubey said, adding, "Most of the patients arrive late, when theyíre already losing vision, and doctors have to surgically remove the eye to stop the infection from reaching the brain."