Bhopal: BJP's OBC Morcha appoints divisional and joint in-charge

BHOPAL (Madhya Pardesh): State BJP's Pichhara Varga Morcha (OBC Morcha), on Thursday, has appointed divisional in-charge and divisional joint-in-charge. BJP state president VD Sharma and state organisational general secretary Hitanand Sharma have appointed divisional in-charge and jointñin-charge, according to the state BJP release.

Shushil Verma will be divisional in-charge and Ratan Singh Rawat will be joint in-charge in Chambal division. Similarly, Hamir Singh Patel will be divisional in-charge and Hitendra Pratap Singh will be joint in-charge in Gwalior division.

Suresh Soni and Lakhan Dangi will be divisional in-charge and jointñin-charge respectively in Sagar division. Rekha Yadav and Shatrughan Patel will be divisional in-charge and joint in-charge respectively in Rewa division.

Rajesh Patel and Ram Kumar Sahu will be divisional in-charge and joint in-charge respectively in Shahdol division. Santosh Rathore and Deepak Narvaria will be divisional in-charge and joint in-charge in Jabalpur division.

Raja Ram Shivhare and Ramniwas Gurjar will be divisional in-charge and joint-in-charge in Narmadapuram. Sanjay Rai and Pawan Sen have been appointed divisional in-charge and joint in-charge in Bhopal division.

Punam Chand Patware and Dhiraj Chandra Patidar will be divisional in-charge and joint in-charge in Indore division. Nanu Ram Kumawat and Narendra Rathore will be divisional in-charge and joint in-charge in Ujjain division.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 09:06 AM IST