Bhopal: BJP’s Election Management Office Inaugurated

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Senior BJP leaders performed puja to inaugurate the election management office in Bhopal on Sunday morning. BJP has opened the office for micro level management of poll preparations.

State election incharge Bhupendra Yadav, state coordinator for election management committee Narendra Singh Tomar, national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, state BJP president VD Sharma were present on the occasion. Sharma said poll preparations began long back but office was opened to focus on micro management.

