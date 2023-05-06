Bhopal: BJP’s damage-control exercise falls through 6 months before elections

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state of affairs in the BJP has exposed the true picture of the party’s damage-control exercise six months before the election. A former minister Deepak Joshi and a former legislator Radhelal Baghel quit the BJP to join the Congress.

Before this, a former MP Makan Singh Solanki and son of a former legislator Deshraj Singh Yadav, Yadvendra Singh Yadav, joined the Congress.

Just before any election, many politicians desert their parent parties and take the membership of other outfits, but such things rarely happen six months before any polls. So, the defection of senior leaders does not augur well for the BJP.

The only thing every BJP leader is saying these days is that the party has never seen such a lack of conversation.

Whether it is former RS member Raghunanda Sharma or former legislator Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, all are saying in unison that the party has stopped communicating with its leaders.

Joshi clearly indicated a week ago that he would join the Congress, but the party could not retain him.

It is clear that the BJP’s strategy to quell the flame of anger has failed.

Generally, party hopping secretly takes place, but Joshi had declared that he would quit the party, but the leadership could not hold on to him.

Joshi’s supporters said had the party leadership sincerely tried to keep him, he would not have switched over to the Congress.

Three central leaders have been camping in the state for a long time. The failure to retain Joshi has also brought to light the capacity of state in-charge Muralidhar Rao, national co-organisational general secretary Shivprakash and regional organizational general secretary Ajay Jamwal.

The party leaders making statement against one another, defection of many of them to the Congress and a lack of coordination hint at a rebellion in the party at the time of ticket distribution before election.

These three leaders lack the ability to deal with such a revolt.