 Bhopal: BJP's Christian Leader George Kurien To Go To RS From MP
Bhopal: BJP's Christian Leader George Kurien To Go To RS From MP

Kurian who works for the BJP in Kerala is also the party’s national general secretary.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 20, 2024, 11:41 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The only Christian minister in the Union Cabinet George Kurian will go to the Rajya Sabha from MP. Kurian has been given a ticket for the Rajya Sabha by-poll from MP. The seat has fallen vacant after Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the Rajya Sabha after winning the Lok Sabha election. Kurian who works for the BJP in Kerala is also the party’s national general secretary.

After the BJP formed government for the third time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi included Kurian in the Union cabinet. Only 22 months are left for the seat through which Kurian is being sent to the Rajya Sabha. As the Congress has not fielded any candidate for the RS seat, Kurian is set to win it unopposed. The decision of the party’s central leadership on Kurian has shocked the contenders for the seat like KP Yadav, Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya, Mukesh Chaturvedi and Kantdev Singh.

