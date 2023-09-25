Bhopal: BJP’s Central Leadership Angry With Uma Bharti

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister is causing embarrassment to the central leadership of her own party.

The leadership is reportedly angry with Uma because of her demand for OBC quota in the Women’s Reservation Bill. The party leadership may soon give her a piece of advice about it.

Uma put up a question mark on her party’s decision by demanding quota for OBC in the Women’s Reservation Bill on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bhopal on Monday.

Before the Prime Minister’s arrival, Uma tweeted that he would give indication about providing quota to OBC in the Women’s Reservation Bill.

She wrote: Keeping in mind the principles of Antyoday advocated by Deendayal Upadhyay, she spoke about quota for OBC, SC and ST.

She has been demanding quota for OBC since 1996, Uma wrote after Modi left for Delhi.

The Congress’s approach towards the Bill may be hypocritical, but she has been sticking to her guns on the issue for the past 27 years.

Modi has, however, indicated that there will not be any amendments in the Women’s Reservation Bill.

Modi took the Congress to task for finding shortcomings in it.

PM’s attack on the Congress signifies that he is not happy with those who are talking about quota for OBC in the Bill.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)