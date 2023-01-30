Bhopal: BJP’s A, B, C formula for booths

File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As next Assembly elections are due in November this year, BJP has hastened the preparations. It has come up with a formula of A, B, C for booths to achieve target of 51 per cent polling. According to a BJP district president, party has divided booths into three categories - A, B and C. The A category includes polling booths where party has never suffered defeat. The B category includes booths where BJP has registered win in Lok Sabha or Vidhan Sabha elections. The C category covers booths where BJP has never won any election.

As per strategy, BJP will make extra effort to maintain its sway and lessen the votes of Congress in A category booths. The party will work hard to be in safe position In B category booths. In C category booths, BJP will draw influential voters besides women and youths. In box Formula for success State BJP vice-president Pankaj Joshi told Free Press that party had come up with a booth-wise formula under which stress would be laid on booths, which it lost in last elections or have never won.

Influential leaders would be made incharge of such booths so that party can stand on its own feet. BJP will work in a mission mode at booths where it faces defeat. Party will approach all beneficiaries of government schemes and will try to increase BJP’s acceptability among them.

