Bhopal: BJP Yet To Decide Future Of 67 MLAs Including Nine Ministers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The ruling BJP has so far declared candidates for 136 constituencies and still to take decision on remaining 94 seats including 67 seats of sitting MLA, of these nine are ministers. Besides, the party has also to finalize the candidates for 27 assembly seats where it had faced defeat in the last assembly elections.

Polling for Madhya Pradesh's 230-member assembly will be held in a single phase on November 17 while the counting of votes will take place on December 3.

The party leadership has to take a decision on the future of nine ministers including Usha Thakur (Mhow), Indersingh Parmar (Shujalpur), Brijendra Singh Yadav (Mungawali), Mahendra Singh Singh Sisodia (Bamori), OPS Bhadoria (Mehgaon), Gaurishankar Bisen (Balaghat), Ramkhilavan Patel (Amarpatan). BJP is also contemplating to pick a suitable candidate from Shivpuri currently being represented by Yashodhara Raje Scindia as she has said goodbye to Assembly polls.

BJP on Monday released a fourth list of 57 candidates -- all sitting MLAs -- for the next month's assembly elections. The list includes 24 ministers.

1. Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Budhni)

2. Vishnu Khatri (Berasia-SC)

3. Vishvas Sarang (Narela)

4. Krishna Gaur (Govindpura)

5. Rameshwar Sharma (Huzur)

6. Dr Arvind Bhadauria (Ater)

7. Bharat Singh Kushwah (Gwalior Rural)

8. Pradhuman Singh Tomar (Gwalior)

9. Dr Narottam Mishra (Datia)

10. Bhupendra Singh (Khurai)

11. Govind Singh Rajput (Surkhi)

12. Gopal Bhargava (Rehli)

13. Engineer Pradeep Laria (Naryoli-SC) 14. Shailendra Jain (Sagar)

15. Rahul Singh Lodhi (Khargapur)

16. Kunwar Pradhuman Singh Lodhi (Malhara) 17. Brijendra Pratap Singh (Panna)

18. Vikram Singh (Rampur Bhaghelan)

19. Divyaraj Singh (Sirmour)

20. Pradeep Patel (Mauganj)

21. Girish Gautam (Deotalab)

22. Rajendra Shukla (Rewa)

23. Shardendu Tiwari (Churhat)

24. Manisha Singh (Jaisingnagar-ST)

25. Jaisingh Maravi (Jaitpur-ST)

26. Bisahulal Singh (Anuppur -ST)

27. Kumari Meena Singh Mandave (Manpur-ST) 28. Sanjay Satyendra Pathak (Vijayraghavgarh) 29. Sandeep Shirprasad Jaiswal (Murwara)

30. Ajay Vishnoi (Patan)

31. Ashok Rohani (Jabalpur Cantonment)

32. Sushil Kumar Tiwari (Panagar)

33. Ramkishore Kanvare (Paraswada)

34. Dinesh Munmun Rai (Seoni)

35. Dr Yogesh Pandagre (Amla-SC)

36. Kamal Patel (Harda)

37. Vijaypal Singh (Sohagpur)

38. Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary (Sanchi-SC)

39. Rampal Singh (Silwani)

40. Umakant Sharma (Sironj)

41. Karan Singh Verma (Ichhawar)

42. Sudesh Rai (Sehore)

43. Gayatri Raje Puar (Dewas)

44. Manoj Chaudhary (Hatpipliya)

45. Ashish Govind Sharma (Khategaon)

46. Dr Kunwar Vijay Shah (Harsud-ST)

47. Prem Singh Patel (Barwani-ST)

48. Rajvardhan Singh Prem Singh Dattigaon (Badnawar) 49. Ramesh Mendola (Indore-2)

50. Malini Laxman Singh Gaur (Indore 4)

51. Tulsiram Silawat (Sanwer-SC)

52. Dr Mohan Yadav (Ujjain Dakshin)

53. Chetanya Kumar Kashyap (Ratlam City) 54. Yashpal Singh Sisodiya (Mandsaur)

55. Jagdish Deora (Malharganj- SC)

56. Hardeep Singh Dang (suwasra)

57. Omprakash Saklecha (Jawad)

