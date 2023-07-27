Bhopal: BJP Worried About Rebel Leaders Before Distribution Of Tickets

FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party seems to be worried about the angry leaders before the upcoming election. The top leadership is getting feedback that the angry leaders may damage the party’s prospects after distribution of tickets.

This is the reason that the party leadership has decided to do damage control for the first time before distribution of tickets. Senior leaders of the party will be deployed to do damage control from now.

Leaders will be asked to check their supporters from contesting the election as rebel candidates.

For this reason, the party leaders plan to hold talks with the probable ticket aspirants.

Party’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya will work in the Nimar and Malwa region.

Union Minister State Prahlad Patel and state Urban Development Minister Bhupendra Singh will take care of Bundelkhand.

Similarly, Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Jyotiraditya Scindia will work in the Gwalior-Chambal region.

The Vindhya region will be under the command of former legislator Rajendra Shukla and Member of Parliament Ganesh Singh.

On the other hand, MP Rakesh Singh and Union Minister of State Faggan Singh Kulaste will look after the Mahakaushal region.

Bhopal and its adjoining areas will be under the charge of minister, Vishvas Sarang and former minister Rampal Singh.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP’s state president VD Sharma will also interact with the party leaders and convince them not to contest the election as rebel candidates.

The party is getting ready to deny tickets to many legislators because of anti-incumbency.

Against this backdrop, the party was planning to check rebellion after ticket distribution.

It is said that the BJP lost assembly election in Himachal Pradesh, because a large number of rebel candidates fought the election.

The same thing happened in Karnataka where a large number of leaders left the party after distribution of tickets.

This is the reason that the leadership is trying to deal with the internal squabbling in the party in Madhya Pradesh in advance.

