Bhopal: BJP Works To Create Conducive Atmosphere

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP minority cell is working tirelessly to create a conducive atmosphere for the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC). It is enlightening its workers and asking them to raise awareness about UCC among the minorities.

“I have conducted meeting of workers in 12 districts and tried to enlighten them so that they can help in creating conducive atmosphere. UCC is not harmful,” State BJP Minority Cell President Ajaz Khan said.

Meanwhile, state government has asked law department to look into the matter as Union government has sought views on UCC.

A senior law department official told Free Press that suggestions would be given on marriage, divorce, succession, inheritance, adoption and guardianship in the context of the state. “State government has asked the law department to make a framework for UCC,” he added. Talking about proposed UCC, he said that it was to legalise marriages, adoption and other things and not to suppress any religion.

Ausaff Shahmiri Khurram, President of All India Muslim Tyohar Committee, said, “If Islamic practices are followed in UCC, then there is no problem. But we will not accept if it is contrary. Even tribals, Christians are objecting to UCC.”