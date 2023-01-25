Bhopal: BJP will clean sweep in Chhindwara, says VD Sharma

BJP state chief VD Sharma | FP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP State President VD Sharma said that under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP has taken the pledge to win all those Lok Sabha Seats which it lost in 2019. Along with these Lok Sabha seats, BJP would also make a clean sweep in Chhindwara-the bastion of ex chief minister and Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath.

“ We will not only win the Lok Sabha seat but will also win all Assembly seats….BJP is getting a huge support in Yatras being taken out in Chhindwara,” Sharma said.

He said BJP has left Congress gasping for breath in the Raghogarh local body election. He claimed that in the upcoming assembly election, the party will win the Raghogarh seat. He also informed that in response to the decisions taken in the recently held State Working Committee meeting, separate groups have been formed for the upcoming assembly elections. These groups would chalk out strategies for different subjects and would implement them.

