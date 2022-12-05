Bhopal: BJP tries to assess impact of RaGa’s Yatra

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi remained talk of Madhya Pradesh when it passed through some districts recently. BJP mounted a blistering attack on yatra and left no stone unturned to claim that it had no impact.

However, internally, BJP is trying to know that what had been the impact of Rahul Gandhi during yatra in districts where it passed through.

A BJP leader pleading anonymity said that party was gathering information that what kind of impact has the Yatra left. The leaders of districts have been asked to give necessary feedback.

A BJP leader of Agar Malwa said he did not receive any instruction from party office to send feedback about Rahul Gandhi’s Yatra but he would send the ground level report in this regard to party.

He claimed that much hype had been created by Congress regarding Rahul Gandhi’s Yatra but there had been no impact at ground level.

A BJP leader from Ujjain said that whatever information would be sought by party, he will send it to the party. He said there was no major influence of Rahul Gandhi’s Yatra in his area.

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra passed through Indore, Ujjain, Agar Malwa, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone districts before entering Rajasthan on Sunday night.

Read Also Bhopal: Sanitation worker kills self after woman moneylender put pressure