 Bhopal: BJP To Seek Suggestions From People For Manifesto
Bhopal: BJP To Seek Suggestions From People For Manifesto

The meeting was chaired by committee head Jayant Malaiya and attended by coordinator for BJP election management Narendra Singh Tomar, BJP State President VD Sharma etc.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 01, 2023, 11:55 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP has decided to take suggestions from people from all walks of life to prepare its manifesto for the upcoming Assembly. The decision was taken at the first meeting of the BJP manifesto committee here on Tuesday. In this regard, the first divisional level meeting will be held in Bhopal in the coming days. “ We have decided to go from division to district level to prepare the manifesto.

The opinions will be taken from youths, women, traders, labourers and others on what they want in the manifesto,” said one of the members of the committee. The meeting was chaired by committee head Jayant Malaiya and attended by coordinator for BJP election management Narendra Singh Tomar, BJP State President VD Sharma etc. "Some other members who are MPs could not turn up to the meeting as they were attending the Parliament session,” Mallaiya told Free Press.

Soon the committee will meet to draft the blueprint over preparing the manifesto. Later Sharma while talking to the media said that the manifesto will take care of the expectations of all classes of people. “The committee deliberated upon many points including the concept of turning the state into the Golden Madhya Pradesh. Speaking about committees constituted by Congress, he said that PCC chief Kamal Nath succeeded in inducting his son in a panel. 

