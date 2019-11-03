Bhopal: BJP to launch state wide kisan akrosh andolan from today

BHOPAL: BJP will launch state wide agitation kisan akrosh andolan on November 4 in protest against failure of Chief minister Kamal Nath in redressing farmers problems in the state.

BJP claims that farmers are not getting benefit of Bhavantar Scheme among others. Faced with various problems farmers of MP are committing, it claims.

Ex-CM Shivraj Singh will lead agitation in Rewa while leader of opposition Gopal Bhargava will lead it in Bhopal. Party state president Rakesh Singh will lead the agitation in Narsingpur.

Ex-Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan will lead the agitation in Indore with MP Shankar Lalwani. Prabhat Jha and Sitasaran Sharma and BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya will lead the agitation in Hoshangabad and Ujjain respectively.