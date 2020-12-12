Bhopal: BJP to launch Farm Bill awareness drive from Dec 15

Bhopal: The Bharatiya Janata Party is going to launch an awareness drive on Farm Bills across the state.

As part of the campaign, the party plans to hold farmers’ meets in various divisions on December 15 and 16.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the party’s state unit president, VD Sharma, a few central ministers and national leaders of the party will address the farmers.

Besides organising meetings with farmers, the party plans to launch a mass-contact programme. The party leaders, including Chouhan, will address the farmers separately in different divisions.

On Tuesday, Chouhan and Sharma will address the farmers in Narmadapuram and Bhopal divisions.