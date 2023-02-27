Bhopal: BJP to focus more on booths where it lost last elections

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP leadership pondered over how to win booths, which party lost in last Assembly elections. Such booths have been identified and accordingly, a plan has been made in which booths have been divided into four categories A, B, C, D. This deliberation took place at the meeting attended by BJP state incharge Murlidhar Rao, state president VD Sharma and others. “ We are going to focus on booths, particularly where party suffered defeat. A special plan has been formed to strengthen the party organisation,” said a BJP leader pleading anonymity. Discussion also centered on how to work on those assembly seats as a whole on which party is losing to Congress by thin margin. At such seats, work would be done to increase the vote percentage. The deliberation also took place in BJP over how to attain the target of winning more than 200 Assembly seats in the upcoming Assembly election by expanding the roots of party in the bastion of Congress. In this regard, various programmes would be worked out.