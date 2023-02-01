e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: BJP to do branding of budget

Bhopal: BJP to do branding of budget

CM to hold press conference

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, February 01, 2023, 09:52 PM IST
article-image
MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan | File
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to do the branding of the budget in nine states where assembly elections will be held.

It will happen for the first time that the Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states will hold press conferences to speak about the budget. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will hold a press conference on the budget on Thursday.

The Chief Minister will speak about the benefits the common people are getting as well as about the profits that Madhya Pradesh has gained from the budget.

The BJP is also planning to hold seminars of intellectuals on the budget in the coming days. The BJP leaders have been told to create a post-budget atmosphere in cities as well as in rural areas to let the ordinary people know about the benefits of the budget.

The central office of the BJP has directed the state leaders about how to go about the publicity of the budget.

Assembly elections will be held in Madhya Pradesh this year, so the ruling party is getting ready at the organisation-level to take the budget to the common man.

Plans are also afoot to discuss the budget at the district-level, so that its positive effects may reach the people at grass-roots.

Read Also
Bhopal: Budget 2023 will take India forward in direction of welfare of poor, says Madhya Pradesh CM
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: BJP to do branding of budget

Bhopal: BJP to do branding of budget

Bhopal: ‘Special savings scheme welcome but nothing to control prices’

Bhopal: ‘Special savings scheme welcome but nothing to control prices’

Madhya Pradesh: Khelo India Youth Games kick off in Balaghat

Madhya Pradesh: Khelo India Youth Games kick off in Balaghat

Madhya Pradesh: Miscreants vandalise houses of Kushwaha Samaj, 6 hurt in Chhatarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Miscreants vandalise houses of Kushwaha Samaj, 6 hurt in Chhatarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Woman booked for implicating man in fake rape case in Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh: Woman booked for implicating man in fake rape case in Gwalior