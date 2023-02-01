Bhopal: BJP to do branding of budget

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to do the branding of the budget in nine states where assembly elections will be held.

It will happen for the first time that the Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states will hold press conferences to speak about the budget. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will hold a press conference on the budget on Thursday.

The Chief Minister will speak about the benefits the common people are getting as well as about the profits that Madhya Pradesh has gained from the budget.

The BJP is also planning to hold seminars of intellectuals on the budget in the coming days. The BJP leaders have been told to create a post-budget atmosphere in cities as well as in rural areas to let the ordinary people know about the benefits of the budget.

The central office of the BJP has directed the state leaders about how to go about the publicity of the budget.

Assembly elections will be held in Madhya Pradesh this year, so the ruling party is getting ready at the organisation-level to take the budget to the common man.

Plans are also afoot to discuss the budget at the district-level, so that its positive effects may reach the people at grass-roots.

