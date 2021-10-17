Bhopal: BJP to celebrate foundation day of Jan Sangh in poll-bound areas in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP will celebrate the foundation day of Jan Sangh on the theme of ‘Dipak Se Kamal, in poll bound areas of the state on October 21, said cabinet minister Bhupendra Singh.

Singh is chairman of BJP by-election management committee. The by-elections are to be held for Khandwa Lok Sabha seat and three assembly constituencies including Jobat, Prithvipur and Raigaon on October 30.

Singh, interacting with journalists here at BJP headquarters in Bhopal, said that the foundation day would be celebrated at all 3067 polling booths of by-poll bound three assembly constituencies and one Lok Sabha.

He added that senior party workers and leaders would be facilitated during the celebration. “A conference on the journey from Jan Sangh to BJP will also be organized at booth level,” Singh said.

According to Singh, members of Mahila Morcha will hold meetings with self-help groups, in which information of government run schemes will be given to the members.

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 05:30 PM IST