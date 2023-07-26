 Bhopal: BJP Takes Out Samrasata Yatra From 5 Places
To converge in Sagar on Aug 12.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, July 26, 2023, 01:52 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In connection with proposed construction of Sant Ravidas temple in Sagar, BJP took out Samrasata Yatra from five places in the state.

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar flagged off Samrasata Yatra in Sheopur, BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya flagged it from Mandav (Dhar district), BJP National President for Schedule Caste Cell Lal Singh Arya flagged it in Nayagaon (Neemuch district) and urban development minister Bhupendra Singh flagged it off in Balaghat.

Narendra Singh Tomar told that all five Samrasata Yatras would converge in Sagar on August 12. Kailash Vijayvargiya said great persons take birth for welfare of entire humanity.

Bhupendra Singh said BJP was moving in the direction of welfare of poor and strengthening communal harmony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has continuously worked for cultural rejuvenation in the country. Lal Singh Arya said that every section of the society would get connected through the Samrasata Yatra.

