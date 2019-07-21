Bhopal: BJP stages walkout over recovery notice to farmers

BHOPAL: BJP MLAs in the House raised the issue of recovery notices to farmers despite the state government announcing farm loan waiver.

BJP MLAs, dissatisfied with the reply of the minister, staged walkout. Leader of opposition Gopal Bhargava, during Question Hour, said thousands of farmers have been given notices and their properties are also being seized.

Bhargava claimed that farmers are committing suicides as their loans are not waived and they are getting notices from banks. He said 71 farmers in past months have committed suicide.

Cooperatives minister Govind Singh said he does not know about what other banks were doing but if any managing director of any cooperative bank, who had issued notice to farmers, then suspension will take place.

Bhargava alleged that the government, in the name of farm loan waiver, cheated the farmers. He demanded to cancel all recovery notices.