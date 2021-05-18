Bhopal: BJP slams Congress as woman commits suicide at ex-minister's bungalow

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh launched a blistering attack on the Congress after the alleged suicide by a woman at the bungalow of Umang Singhar, a Congress MLA and former Minister in the Kamal Nath government, in Bhopal. It is being alleged that Singhar was about to marry this woman but the reason behind her death is being investigated by the police.



The 39-year-old Sonia Bhardwaj, hailing from Ambala in Haryana, befriended the Congress MLA and frequently visited his house. She was residing at his bungalow for the last few days but committed suicide on Sunday by hanging herself with a dupatta.



The woman was already married and lived with her son. The police have also recovered a suicide note from the spot holding blaming no one for her death. However, the name of Singhar has been cited many times in the note.



Police sources say that Singhar was friendly with Sonia for nearly two years and had met her through a matrimonial website. Sonia's mother reached Bhopal after receiving information about her death.



The ruling BJP tweeted, "A female friend of the former Congress minister committed suicide at his private bungalow and blamed him in the suicide note for her death. This incident is a minor issue for the Congress, is the former Congress minister responsible for inciting the woman to suicide?"