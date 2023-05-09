Bhopal: BJP sets up teams for polls, Rao will monitor them

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP has begun the process for setting up committees for the assembly election.

In-charge of the party in the state Muralidhar Rao will monitor these committees.

During his stay in Bhopal, Rao has unofficially distributed responsibilities among the party leaders, and is going to hold a meeting with these committees on May 11.

The party has also begun to work for election manifesto. To take feedback from people on the manifesto, the party has set up a committee called Janakanksha under the leadership of legislator Rajendra Shukla.

In the same way, party leaders have been given responsibilities for poll campaigning.

Responsibility of election cell and that of taking feedback from leaders have been given to party leaders. Efforts are being made to set up other teams.

The already-setup election teams will be launched from different places this time instead of starting them from the party office.

The party has decided to set up a war room. The party is planning to launch it earlier than they did in previous elections.

They are also planning to launch a Yatra across the state before the election and, along with this, a poll management team will be set up.