 Bhopal: BJP set to launch Ghar Wapasi campaign
Bhopal: BJP set to launch Ghar Wapasi campaign

New joining committee to be set up at Mandal level

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, April 27, 2023, 09:51 PM IST
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to launch a drive to bring back those leaders who left the party because of resentment.

In charge of the state BJP Moralidhar Rao held a meeting with the party leaders and told them to set up new joining committees in divisions the way the state-level panels have been formed.

Home Minister Narottam Mishra is working at the state-level to bring back the leaders to the party fold, Rao said, adding that efforts should be made in districts and in divisions to woo back those who left the party.

After change of power in the state, several BJP leaders defected to the Congress.

During the elections to civic bodies and Panchayats, several leaders rebelled against the party. Therefore, the BJP decided to make a list of those leaders to bring them back to the party.

Rao also advised the party men to make a list of influencers at every booth and contact them.

According to Rao, the BJP will launch Booth Vijay Sankalp Abhiyan (conquer booth campaign) from May 4 to May 14.

He also asked the party leaders to hold core committee meetings in districts within 15 days.

President of the party’s state unit VD Sharma said he would ask each party worker to get three new voters. Sharma told party workers that MP assembly election should be fought the way party had contested Gujarat polls.

Sport contests to be held among booths

The BJP will organise sports contests among booths. Games are being chosen for it. A plan is being made for it to encourage the party workers.

Siddharth Malaiya returns to BJP

Former minister Jayant Malaiya’s son, Siddharth Malaiya, has returned to the BJP.

The leadership took action against Siddharth after the party lost by-election in Damoh. Afterwards, he announced to leave the party and formed a new political outfit. Siddharth has returned to the party after a meeting with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.



