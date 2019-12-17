Bhopal: BJP set to corner MP govt over farmers’ issues

BHOPAL: The opposition is all set to corner the government in the winter session of the House, which began Tuesday.

On the first day, however, the House adjourned after the members paid tribute to the departed leaders so the BJP is sharpening its knife to attack the government on various issues on Wednesday.

The BJP plans to raise the issue of loan waver and the miseries of the farmers caused by shortage of urea.

The opposition may propose adjournment of the House over the problems the shortage of urea entailed.

The list of the issues to be discussed in the House also include urea shortage according to rule 139, but the BJP may seek a discussion on the issue just at the beginning of the session.

The BJP legislators, drawing the government’s attention to urea shortage, will walk to the House.

Besides, the opposition might also create a hue and cry over the action being taken against the BJP leaders across the state.

On the other hand, the government has put several issues on the list of items for discussion that it may complete all the businesses as quickly as possible.

BJP MLAs to meet at Bhargava’s house: The BJP legislators will meet in the house of leader of opposition, Gopal Bhargava, on Wednesday. After taking over as leader of opposition, Bhargava will meet the party legislators at his residce for the first time to make a strategy to corner the government in the assembly. Nevertheless, only four days are left for the five-day session.