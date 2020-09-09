Bhopal: BJP senior leader BL Santosh holds by-polls meet; chalk out election plan

BHOPAL: National BJP general secretary BL Santosh took the meeting with party workers and ministers regarding by-election preparations at BJP office here on Wednesday.

The ensuing by polls in 27 state assemblies is giving restless nights to party leaders.

Of late, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been taking regular meeting of BJP workers and ministers who are incharge of assembly constituencies where by polls are to be held.

At the meeting, Santosh took feedback about preparations from election management committee, workers and later with the ministers. Chouhan also had one-to-one meetings.

The leader asked the members to put all their efforts in winning 27 seats. He asked them to contact voters and share BJP government’s achievements and failures of Kamal Nath-led Congress government.

He also asked senior party leaders to leave grudges against party’s new members. The new members had joined BJP leaving the Congress party but many BJP leaders have not accepted new members whole heartedly.