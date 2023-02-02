Bhopal: BJP rolls up its sleeves for the upcoming elections

Representational Pic | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making a constituency-wise strategy for the upcoming the assembly elections.

On the grounds of various surveys, the party leadership has prepared a 32-page report which will be the basis for the election strategy.

The surveys, conducted by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the BJP organisation, included caste equation, impact of the state and central schemes, the position of MLAs in their respective constituencies, the people’s perception about the party in those seats that it lost in the last elections.

Besides, the surveys included the position of the Congress in each constituency. The report has been prepared on the grounds of the information that was included in the surveys.

The Chief Minister held one-to-one discussion with several legislators about the report. A strategy for the region-wise Vikas Yatras is being prepared on the basis of it.

The party is also preparing a plan to understand the local problems and how to solve them.

The report also indicates that there is anger among people against a few legislators. Such MLAs have been asked to improve their position in their constituencies.

In a nutshell, the legislators have been informed about their shortcomings.

They have also been told that another report will be prepared after four months on the grounds of surveys, so the legislators should remove their shortcomings before that time.

The Chief Minister, BJP’s state unit president VD Sharma and organisational general secretary Hitanand Sharma have discussed the report constituency-wise.

Now, the party is mulling over how the party can strengthen its position in the constituencies where its position is worse.

The officers in those places, where the government schemes have not been properly implemented, may be shifted in the coming days.

According to party sources, the state party unit will discuss constituency-wise issues with the central leaders in the coming days, so that the ruling dispensation may prepare for the upcoming elections.

