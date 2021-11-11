Bhopal: BJP rigged bypolls in Khandwa, Prithvipur and Jobat: Nath

Bhopal: Kamal Nath held a public meeting in Raigaon on Wednesday to thank the voters for electing Congress candidate from the constituency to Assembly. He said that the BJP did not win by-elections in Prithvipur, Jobat and Khandwa rather it was ‘loot’.

“Four by-elections were held in the past five months in Madhya Pradesh. We have won Damoh and Raigaon. There is a different story of Prithvipur, Jobat and Khandwa- these elections were not fought but rigged,” said PCC chief Nath addressing the public.

Congratulating the voters of Raigaon, Nath said that Congress won 200 booths out of total 313 booths. It means if Congress workers decide firmly they can win upcoming assembly elections and form the government. He reminded them only 23 months are left for the elections.

Targeting the BJP, Nath said that Modi promised jobs to 2 crore youth, Rs 15 lakh in every account, doubling the income of farmers in 2014 but they forgot everything in 2019. Now they are talking of nationalism and Pakistan and avoid talking about youth and employment, said Nath.

He said that the Congress regime waived loans of farmers but BJP introduced black law against farmers.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 01:30 AM IST