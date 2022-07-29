e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: BJP registered one-sided victory in MP's three-tier panchayat polls, says CM Chouhan

PTIUpdated: Friday, July 29, 2022, 06:24 PM IST
File Pic | FPJ

Bhopal, Jul 29 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has registered a "one-sided" victory in the three-tier panchayat elections in the state.

The panchayat elections held recently in the BJP-ruled state were not contested on party tickets.

"In the three-tier panchayat elections, the BJP emerged victorious in a one-sided manner in all the three formats (gram panchayat, janpad panchayat and zilla panchayat). People have supported the party in a major way in villages, towns and cities," Chouhan told PTI at his residence after the results of the zila panchayat's presidents and vice-presidents were announced.

Out of the 23,000 panchayats, BJP-supported candidates won the post of sarpanch in 90 per cent seats, which means in 20,613 panchayats, he said. Of them, 625 won unopposed.

Similarly, in 312 janpad panchayats, BJP-supported candidates won the post of president and vice-president in 227, while 20 others affiliated to the party also won. In the remaining 64 places, the Congress won.

In the elections for the post of president and vice-president of zilla panchayats, BJP-supported candidates won in 41 out of the total 51 districts in the state, Chouhan said.

State Urban Administration and Development Minister Bhupendra Singh and Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang and others were present on the occasion.

article-image

